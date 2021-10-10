Allen West, Texas GOP Gubernatorial Hopeful, Has COVID-19
Allen West, Texas GOP Gubernatorial Hopeful, Has COVID-19
Associated Press - Patch on MSN.com
10/10/21
Tea party firebrand Allen West says he was diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia and received monoclonal antibody injections.
Read Full Story on patch.com
