Amazon opens new robotics manufacturing facility in Massachusetts, adding more than 200 new jobs
Amazon opens new robotics manufacturing facility in Massachusetts, adding more than 200 new jobs
Heather Morrison
[email protected]
- MassLive on MSN.com
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
The facility is 350,000-square-feet and will feature corporate offices, research and development labs and manufacturing space.
Read Full Story on masslive.com
