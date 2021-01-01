The buggy was rear-ended by a Toyota Tundra.

On Sunday night, an Amish family of 10 was involved in an accident when their horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended in Farmville, Virginia. The family was on their way back from church. Virginia State Police say the mother and father were killed, while their 8 children were injured when a Toyota Tundra hit them from behind.

Barbie Esh, 38, died at the scene. Her husband, John Esh, 39, was flown to UVA Medical Center for his injuries but died there.

Their 8 children, aged 9 months to 16 years, were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries, which ranged from minor to serious, according to reports. Virginia State Police said that 2 children have now been released from the hospital, but the other 6 remain there.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to this family and their Amish community, which is suffering yet another tragic loss due to a fatal traffic crash," said Sgt. Eric King of Virginia State Police Area 19. "Local residents in the Cumberland and Buckingham county region are reminded to be on the look-out for Amish horse-drawn buggies traveling on our highways. Our winding rural roads have blind curves, so we must all comply with posted speed limits and share the road safely and responsibly."

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as Mickel I. Bates, 60, of Farmville. Bates initially fled the scene but later returned, says police. He was not injured in the crash.

Police say that charges are pending.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. According to Virginia State Police, the horse-drawn buggy was carrying all of its legally required signage and lighting when it was hit.

Maria Bryan, a friend of the family, rushed to the scene on Sunday night.

"The buggy was lying in the ditch and it was not in one piece," she said. "We just pray for everybody who was involved and hopefully they will be okay."

Bryan is organizing help for the family by collecting food and monetary donations.

"The community will come together and support them and love them. They will take care of one another," she said.

*This is an ongoing story and will be updated accordingly. Refresh for updates!