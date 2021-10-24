An active pattern takes back over
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Separation would decrease taxes for Essex Junction, increase them for town
Elaine Haney: We need more women serving at all levels of government
Franklin County sculpture park showcases local artist’s life work
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Anthony Pollina: We need to be bold in fighting climate crisis
Separation would decrease taxes for Essex Junction, increase them for town
NuHarbor's Soup-to-Nuts Approach to Cybersecurity Spurs Rapid Growth
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Navigating another pandemic holiday season amid changing guidance
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
An active pattern takes back over
Adam Burniston - WDKY Fox 56
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
While we started the weekend dry, multiple systems are set to move across the Commonwealth through next week.
Read Full Story on foxlexington.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Maya Lora: Downtown living could get a new player on Kentucky Avenue in 2024
Kentucky football: 8 bold predictions for the rest of UK's 2021 season
Try 'Pottery with a Purpose' at Zembrodt Education Center, family-friendly event for fun and a good cause
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL