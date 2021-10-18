An Illinois woman shot and killed a man who refused to give her a kiss, prosecutors say
An Illinois woman shot and killed a man who refused to give her a kiss, prosecutors say
Kenneth Niemeyer - YAHOO!News
10/18/21
Prosecutors said the woman shot the victim after he rejected her request and asked his girlfriend for a kiss instead, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.
Read Full Story on insider.com
