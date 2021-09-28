Anchorage's public health division manager resigns
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas football: Razorbacks take 10-0 lead on 85-yard TD catch by Treylon Burks
NFL Week 3 picks: Predictions for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys | Will Jalen Hurts bounce back on the road?
Ryan Named One of the 50 Fastest-Growing Companies in North Texas for Third Consecutive Year by Dallas Business Journal
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
'Best I've ever played:' Prescott has Cowboys rolling early
Trevon Diggs' hot, three-INT start sending message about Cowboys' defense
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he's playing at career-best level after 'special' return to AT&T Stadium
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
National Voter Education Week Aims To Prepare Dallas-Hiram Voters
Fire Crews On Scene Of Natural Gas Explosion At Dallas Apartment Complex
Why coordinator Dan Quinn sees Dallas Cowboys' defensive lapses as the 'fun part'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Texas woman sends flowers to Brian Laundrie's house for Gabby Petito
National Voter Education Week Aims To Prepare Dallas-Hiram Voters
Dallas firefighters, residents injured after gas explosion at apartment complex
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
NFL legend Emmitt Smith lists $2.2M Dallas mansion he built
With no slowdown in sight, Dallas home prices up by 23.7%
Pro-Choice Activists Are Ready to Fight in Dallas With Help From Pussy Riot
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Anchorage's public health division manager resigns
Lex Treinen, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage - Alaska Public Media
9/28/21
Join the Community
shares
Christy Lawton led the city’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs. She's the third health official to leave the department since July.
Read Full Story on alaskapublic.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Fat Bear Week: It's time to weigh in on Alaska national park's biggest bear
Alaska health care workers welcome COVID boosters amid nation's worst surge
Alaska healthcare professionals frustrated about inaction, incivility around COVID-19
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL