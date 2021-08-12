Pride Parade and Festival postponed to June 4, 2022.

Annapolis has made the decision to postpone this year's Pride Parade. The event scheduled for October 30 will now take place on June 4, 2022, at its original meeting place. The parade route will be located on West Street from Amos Garrett Boulevard to Calvert Street, followed by a festival between Calvert Street and Church Circle, as well as The People's Park.

According to founder and board chair Jeremy Browning, hosting the event amid the highly infectious Delta variant spreading across the country would threaten public safety, particularly as vaccine rates dwindle and young children are unable to get vaccinated. As of Wednesday, Anne Arundel County has 45,342 cases out of the state's nearly half a million cases.

“We were hopeful that we could come together in person to celebrate in October, but with the resurgence of the COVID pandemic and stalling vaccination rates, in combination with the fact that children under 12 cannot be vaccinated at this time, the risk to the community is just too high,” he said.

“The Delta variant is on the rise in Anne Arundel County and across the country. This variant is more transmittable and potentially more deadly to unvaccinated populations than the original strain.”

Annapolis held its first Pride Parade in 2019, drawing over 6,000 visitors to the inaugural event. In addition to the annual celebration, Annapolis Pride works year-round as an advocacy group for the LGBTQ+ community, providing resources to combat discrimination and achieve social equity.

Organizers are planning substitute events this fall in lieu of the parade, which includes in-person and virtual activities and setting up vaccine clinics for the public. Those already registered for the event will be eligible for the new date, but if you're unable to attend refunds will be issued. Simply email [email protected] for more information.

How do you feel about the Annapolis Pride Parade being postponed? Were you planning on attending this year? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments.