APD's Red Light Initiative aims to slow down speeders
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
This Weekend's Sandy Springs Area Events
Where to Find Old-School Baked Lasagna in Atlanta
In Sandy Springs, a pair of shipping containers will become takeout restaurants, serving Korean fried chicken and shawarma
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
This Weekend's Sandy Springs Area Events
Where to Find Old-School Baked Lasagna in Atlanta
Sandy Springs acts to keep fire station construction moving
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Where to Find Old-School Baked Lasagna in Atlanta
ESPLOST would fund new North Springs High, school renovations in Sandy Springs
Atlanta murder suspect dies after chase in Sandy Springs
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
This Weekend's Sandy Springs Area Events
Unsecured mattress on pickup truck nearly kills motorcyclist
Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center Celebrates The Legendary Nat King Cole with An All-Star Holiday Performance
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
APD's Red Light Initiative aims to slow down speeders
Nathalie Moreau - Albany (GA) WALB on MSN.com
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
House Bill 978passed into law in 2018 and for allowed companies like Red Speed to set up their focus cameras in school zones and work with local law enforcement.
Read Full Story on walb.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
PREP SOFTBALL: Lady Redskins punch ticket to Elite Eight
Residents, visitors react to deadly shooting in Forsyth Park
Americana Corner: The First Continental Congress
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL