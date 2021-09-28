Appeal filed, but ruling on Arizona school mask mandates remains in place for now
Appeal filed, but ruling on Arizona school mask mandates remains in place for now
Mary Jo Pitzl - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
9/28/21
Despite an appeal from the Arizona Legislature, a ban on school mask mandates and other policies ruled unconstitutional this week remain in limbo.
