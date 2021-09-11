Arizona Department of Revenue returns $48M in unclaimed property
Arizona Department of Revenue returns $48M in unclaimed property
SuElen Rivera - KTAR News
9/11/21
The Arizona Department of Revenue announced Thursday $48 million in unclaimed property has been returned to owners for the 2021 fiscal year.
