Arizona law criminalizing abortions sought for genetic abnormalities put on hold by judge
Stacey Barchenger - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
9/29/21
The judge's order means women can continue to have abortions due to diagnoses like Down syndrome or cystic fibrosis. Doctors could have faced prison.
