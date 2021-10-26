Arizona researchers successful in canine Valley Fever vaccine tests
Arizona researchers successful in canine Valley Fever vaccine tests
Ashley Loose - ABC15 Arizona
10/26/21
Researchers from the University of Arizona say they have tested a vaccine against canine Valley Fever that appears to strongly protect against the disease.
Read Full Story on abc15.com
