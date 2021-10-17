Arkansas man shot dead after killing son, stabbing cop
Arkansas man shot dead after killing son, stabbing cop
Jesse O’Neill - New York Post
10/17/21
An Arkansas man was shot dead by police after he stabbed a cop in the throat, bludgeoned his teenage son to death with a rock and killed a woman.
Read Full Story on nypost.com
