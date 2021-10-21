Arkansas State basketball holds Scarlet & Black Game, Desi Sills injured
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Your Guide to Hawaiʻi 2021 Halloween Events
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Your Guide to Hawaiʻi 2021 Halloween Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Arkansas State basketball holds Scarlet & Black Game, Desi Sills injured
Chris Hudgison - KAIT
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Desi Sills led the Black squad with 33 points in just under 19 ½ minutes, connecting on 12 of 19 shots including 3 of 5 from three.
Read Full Story on kait8.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Budweiser-themed beer can silo marks home for many in the River Valley
Arkansas football: Hogs figure to end skid against UAPB, but other goals can be reached, too
Elio Motors promised a next-gen, 84 mpg car and got millions in deposits. But where are the cars?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL