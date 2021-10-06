Arkansas State football hosts #15 Coastal Carolina Thursday night
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Memorial Titans deliver Goose Creek a goose egg
Memorial hands Goose Creek a goose egg
Reader photo pick of the week: Primary colors
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Memorial Titans deliver Goose Creek a goose egg
Memorial hands Goose Creek a goose egg
Police arrest two suspects, one a juvenile, in fatal Goose Creek shooting
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Memorial hands Goose Creek a goose egg
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Arkansas State football hosts #15 Coastal Carolina Thursday night
A-State Athletics - KAIT
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
Kickoff is at 6:30pm on ESPNU. The Chanticleers will be the highest-ranked Arkansas State opponent to play a game at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Read Full Story on kait8.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Mapped: How Arkansas compares on weather disasters
Breaking: Arkansas has a governor. Too late for anti-vaccination legislation.
OBU volleyball team clips UAFS, 3-1
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL