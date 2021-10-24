As large crowd gathers, one injured in early Sunday morning shooting off N. Monroe Street
As large crowd gathers, one injured in early Sunday morning shooting off N. Monroe Street
Tori Lynn Schneider - Tallahassee Democrat on MSN.com
10/24/21
A TPD spokesperson said a large crowd was gathered in the parking lot at the time of the shooting but there are no suspects at this time.
Read Full Story on tallahassee.com
