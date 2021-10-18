Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley back with team after missing London game for personal reason
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley back with team after missing London game for personal reason
Michael Rothstein - ESPN
10/18/21
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley returned to practice Monday after missing Atlanta's game against the Jets in London Sunday for personal reasons.
