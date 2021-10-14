Attorney General Todd Rokita sues Evansville company, alleges tie to robocalls
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Who is telling the minion flock to jeer against the Covid Vax - when their leader already took it and why are they against it?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Review: Summerville's Flowertown Players go for the laughs with 'Moon Over Buffalo'
Summerville golf and tennis club sells for $2.8M to Arizona company
Summerville’s annual Flowertown Festival is set to return this weekend
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Man accused of punching firefighter at Summerville fire station
Greenville Co. Department of Public Safety closes in on sexual assault kit backlog for the first time in years
Best places to get a beer in Myrtle Beach
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Va. Tech limits student attendance at football games following ’embarrassing student behavior’
Man accused of punching firefighter at Summerville fire station
Greenville Co. Department of Public Safety closes in on sexual assault kit backlog for the first time in years
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Best places to get a beer in Myrtle Beach
Review: Summerville's Flowertown Players go for the laughs with 'Moon Over Buffalo'
Former Summerville police officer charged with stealing guns from evidence room
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Attorney General Todd Rokita sues Evansville company, alleges tie to robocalls
John T. Martin, Evansville Courier & Press - Evansville Courier & Press on MSN.com
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Attorney General Todd Rokita sued an Evansville company, Startel Communications, that he said acted as a gateway for robocallers.
Read Full Story on courierpress.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Despite progress, Indiana's still one of the nation's top CO2-emitting states
Here's where Indiana basketball players land on 247Sports national rankings for 2023 class
How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL