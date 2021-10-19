Audit finds troopers lax in monitoring access to Capitol
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Captain Kirk Beamed Up; Oh My Gourd!! – Hot Topics
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones: Emotion with Coach Pittman’s Hogs
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Arkansas men's basketball hosts annual Red-White game, Team White wins 74-63
No. 17 Arkansas drops third straight game, loses to Auburn 38-23
Game Prediction: No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Auburn Tigers
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
T.J. Lefler starts asset management firm in Fayetteville
Pine Bluff police to give update on deadly weekend shooting
Letter from the editor: How Omaha ice cream inspired a plan to feed the hungry in Arkansas
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
SPECIAL REPORT: UA administrators discuss equity-related changes in past year
Federal judge refuses to suppress video evidence in Josh Duggar case
Judge refuses to suppress video evidence in Josh Duggar child pornography case
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Game Prediction: No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Auburn Tigers
Five-star Jordan Walsh commits to Arkansas
How to Watch: No. 17 Arkansas vs. Auburn channel, stream, game time
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Audit finds troopers lax in monitoring access to Capitol
James Macpherson - Associated Press on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it is working to improve security measures after an audit released Tuesday found key card access to the building hasn’t been adequately monitored.
Read Full Story on apnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
2 Downgraded Oil & Gas Stocks to Avoid
Student pilot killed in North Dakota plane crash
North Dakota leaders approve first carbon storage project in 'landmark' step
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL