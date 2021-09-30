Austin City Council Denounces Texas Abortion Ban And Votes To Back Lawsuits Against It
Austin City Council Denounces Texas Abortion Ban And Votes To Back Lawsuits Against It
Alison Durkee - Forbes
9/30/21
The city council voted to support lawsuits that seek to declare the abortion law unconstitutional, though it won’t sue Texas itself.
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Biden administration to urge halt to strict Texas abortion law
Texas' restrictive abortion law goes back before a judge
Texas 'heartbeat act' part of wave of red-state laws encouraging vigilantes: Experts
