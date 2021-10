B2Digitals B2FS 136 Mississippi Debut Sets New Company Record, Next Up is B2FS 137 in Chattanooga on October 23

October 15, 2021 - B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is very pleased to report that the Company’s B2 Fighting Series debut event,