'Bachelorette' doesn't stop ex-Bradley athlete Michelle Young from going back to school
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Magnet fishing’ from bridges in downtown Elgin nets a surprising catch — 3 rusty handguns
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Column: A look at those rumors about Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin seeking another political office
Elgin man charged after police officer shot in Chicago near busy Lincoln Park shopping district
How suburban school districts are scrambling after pandemic exacerbated teacher shortage
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Kane, DuPage sheriffs: Chicago police shortage due to vaccine mandate isn't an emergency for us
Column: A look at those rumors about Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin seeking another political office
Bears’ WRs still looking for chemistry with QB Justin Fields on scramble plays
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kane, DuPage sheriffs: Chicago police shortage due to vaccine mandate isn't an emergency for us
The Illinois congressional remap: Inside story on internal Democratic wrangling
Column: A look at those rumors about Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin seeking another political office
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Column: A look at those rumors about Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin seeking another political office
Coalition for a Safe & Healthy Elgin launching new 5k run/walk to promote Red Ribbon Week’s anti-drug message
Prosecutors: Elgin man yelled 'you will die' after shooting Chicago police officer in face
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'Bachelorette' doesn't stop ex-Bradley athlete Michelle Young from going back to school
Nick Vlahos - Journal Star on MSN.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Michelle Young was a finalist on "The Bachelor" earlier this year. She played basketball at Bradley University from 2011 until 2015.
Read Full Story on pjstar.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Cleo Smith search: Maddie McCann investigator Graham Hill talks about
Dr. Anthony Fauci's Little-Known Biodefense Work – It's How He Became The Highest Paid Federal Employee
How Joe Manchin could derail the Biden presidency
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL