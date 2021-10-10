Back at school, some districts struggle with attendance
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Dining Notes: The curd's the word for Culver's decadent one-day burger
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Oct. 10 Face of the Day: Danny Galan
Freedom Rock unveiled at South Sioux City's Freedom Park
Le Mars, Denison-Schleswig football find better success
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Oct. 10 Face of the Day: Danny Galan
Freedom Rock unveiled at South Sioux City's Freedom Park
Colburn named publisher of Columbus Telegram
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Freedom Rock unveiled at South Sioux City's Freedom Park
Le Mars, Denison-Schleswig football find better success
Weekend events list includes plays, craft shows, the White Light Mile and more
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Back at school, some districts struggle with attendance
Carolyn Jones - The Monterey County Herald
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Among Monterey County school districts, attendance rates do not seem to be faltering to the same degree as other areas at this point in the school year.
Read Full Story on montereyherald.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Editorial: How the deal to stop draining Mono Lake can help settle California's future water wars
This Celeb-loved California Resort Has Dreamy Private Cottages With Outdoor Showers
New California Law Requires Gender-Neutral Area in Large Department Stores
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL