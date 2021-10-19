Back to gravity: Russians talk about world's 1st space movie
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Amateur prospector finds huge 4.38 carat yellow diamond worth $15.3k at an ...
California Woman Discovers 4.38-Carat Yellow Diamond At Arkansas State Park
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Amateur prospector finds 4.38 carat yellow diamond worth $15.3k on the ground within an hour of searching for rocks at an Arkansas state park
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
BOM forecasts potentially record temperatures during Northern Territory heatwave
Arkansas school hires social workers to help students in need
Arkansas restaurant pays student employees to do homework during shift
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Our 2019 Porsche Cayenne Earned Our Respect
BOM forecasts potentially record temperatures during Northern Territory heatwave
The CHI St. Vincent mobile mammography unit is helping women across central Arkansas
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Hot Springs Food Fest spotlights city’s food, lets foodies vote on the best
Twentynine Palms rallies again, beats Desert Hot Springs 27-22 in DVL play
COVID-19: Case, positivity rates continue to decrease in Riverside County
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Back to gravity: Russians talk about world's 1st space movie
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press - WLAX
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
A Russian actor and a film director who spent 12 days in orbit making the world’s first movie in space said Tuesday they were so thrilled with their experience on the International
Read Full Story on wiproud.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Daniel Clinton Hearn
How Monica Lewinsky's friend Linda Tripp recorded details of her affair with ...
How Monica Lewinsky's friend Linda Tripp recorded details of her affair with Bill Clinton
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL