The county's plastic-free policy will take effect in April 2022.

Plastic bags will no longer be used for waste collection in Baltimore County, according to new changes made by the Department of Public Works and Transportation.

In a press release Friday, the county announced paper bags will be required for yard waste collection in order to increase and improve composting capabilities. The Bureau of Solid Waste Management provides compost for community use, and since many residents utilize it for yard projects, the policy cites net gains for environmental sustainability and efficiency.

The policy takes effect in April 2022, and to accommodate the change, the county is providing free paper bags to all residents. Bags can be found at local recycling centers, public libraries, and senior centers and will be limited to 5 per person. Quantities are limited and will be available first-come-first-serve, the press release said.

The county also outlined other additional changes coming to waste collection protocols, including:

Increased weight capacities for refuse. There will now with an accepted maximum of 45 pounds or 45-gallon cans, as well as allowing the use of cans suited for mechanical cart tippers.

Sliding schedules for holidays. Waste pick-up will commence a day after a holiday as opposed to resuming the next week and applies to trash, recycling, and yard materials.

A bulk trash collection program.

Updated information on current practices at county drop-off centers.

According to the county, residents will receive mailers providing more information on the upcoming changes in December. In the meantime, you can also visit Baltimore County's website.

Baltimore residents, what do you think? Do you find these changes useful or long-overdue? Let us know down in the comments!