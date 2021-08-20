Crews will demolish a bridge and a pedestrian bridge.
Starting on Friday at midnight, a portion of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway will be closed, announced the Baltimore City Department of Transportation. This is due to crews coming in and demolishing two bridges, including a pedestrian bridge.
MD-295 will be closed from Bush Street to I-695, from Friday at midnight until Monday at 5 a.m. Access ramps to the parkway from I-95, I-695, Annapolis Road, Monroe Street, and Manokin Street will also be closed.
All northbound traffic will be redirected onto I-695 and all southbound traffic will be sent to I-95 South.
This is part of the Triple Bridges Project, which has a goal to replace three overpasses. Work is scheduled to continue into 2023.