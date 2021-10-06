Bangor to rename Second Street Park after local activist Gerald Talbot
Bangor to rename Second Street Park after local activist Gerald Talbot
Tom Krosnowski - WABI on MSN.com
10/6/21
The Government Operations Committee voted unanimously Monday to name the park after Bangor native Gerald Talbot, the first Black legislator in Maine.
Read Full Story on wabi.tv
