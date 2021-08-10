The missing wife of a Chaffee County man had a nearly two-year extramarital affair before she disappeared in May 2020, investigators testified Monday in the murder case against the woman’s husband, Barry Morphew.



Morphew, 53, is accused of killing his wife, 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew. She disappeared from the family’s home near Maysville in May 2020, and was reported missing by a neighbor on Mother’s Day 2020, prompting an extensive, yearlong search. Her body has not been found, and authorities charged her husband with murder in May 2021.



The affair was one of several pieces of testimony Monday that painted the Morphew’s marriage as deeply troubled in the months before Suzanne disappeared. The couple argued about money, and Suzanne spoke about seeking a divorce in messages with a close friend. At one point, according to testimony, she said she would not feel safe alone with her husband and described a 2018 incident in which Barry Morphew pushed her into a closet and put a gun to his own head, asking if that was what she wanted.



“He won’t speak of divorce,” she wrote in a March 2020 text to a friend. “Begging for another chance. I’m so torn. But (in) my heart I know who he is.”



Suzanne Morphew told none of her friends or family about the affair, FBI special agent Kenneth Harris testified Monday. The relationship with the married Michigan man began in late 2018 and continued until the day Suzanne disappeared, with the pair in frequent contact. They met up at least six times in cities across the country, testimony revealed, and professed to be in love.



Barry Morphew denied knowing about his wife’s infidelity, Harris testified.



“He did say at some point he was suspicious of potentially an emotional affair, but not a physical affair,” Harris said. “There are some questions about that.”



Suzanne kept a “spy pen” — a voice-activated device that looked like a normal pen but recorded audio — because she feared her husband was having an affair, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Alex Walker testified. Investigators found no evidence of such an affair, but the pen did record a conversation between Suzanne Morphew and her lover.



The man did not come forward on his own. Instead, he deleted accounts he used to message Suzanne shortly after she disappeared. In November 2020, authorities identified him and he spoke with investigators, saying he deleted his accounts both to protect himself and to shield Suzanne’s reputation and legacy, testimony revealed.



In court Monday, Barry Morphew sat quietly, occasionally whispering with his attorneys, passing notes or pointing to papers in front of him. When his attorney, Dru Nielsen, talked about him describing Suzanne as his “angel” and a “special, wonderful person,” he appeared to become emotional and dabbed his eyes with a tissue.



Monday’s preliminary hearing offered the first look at the evidence against Barry Morphew, which has been kept secret since he was arrested. Investigators filed a 130-page affidavit detailing the case, but it was sealed by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy, who in June denied a request from The Denver Post and a group of media outlets to make the document public, citing concerns about Morphew’s right to a fair trial.



Murphy ruled the affidavit will be released seven days after Morphew’s four-day preliminary hearing, which is set for Monday, Tuesday, and Aug. 23 and 24.



In addition to first-degree murder, Morphew is accused of destroying, mutilating, concealing, removing or altering his wife’s body in an attempt to avoid arrest, as well as possessing an illegal short rifle and attempting to influence public servants. In the 2020 presidential election, Morphew filled out his wife’s mail-in ballot, voting for Donald Trump . He is charged with forgery in that separate case.



Morphew told investigators that he last saw his wife at about 5 a.m. on May 10, 2020, when he left their home to go to Broomfield for a landscaping job. He said she was sleeping and he did not wake her, Walker testified. He later said he texted her around 7:30 a.m. to wish her a happy Mother’s Day, and became concerned when she did not respond to that text or others throughout the day.



He never called 911 or reported his wife missing, Walker testified. A neighbor took those steps. Investigators did not find any of Suzanne’s blood inside the family’s home or inside Morphew’s truck, Walker said.



Morphew drove back from his job in Broomfield on the night his wife disappeared and went to the spot where the bike had been found. In video played in court, he asked investigators if it appeared she had crashed.



When a deputy said it didn’t look that way, Morphew suggested she may have been attacked by a mountain lion.



“A lion?” he said, gesturing with his palms up. “Maybe?”

