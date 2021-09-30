Bartlesville volleyballer, runner earn Athletes of the Week honors
Bartlesville volleyballer, runner earn Athletes of the Week honors
Mike Tupa - Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise on MSN.com
9/30/21
Bartlesville High volleyball senior Mia Otten and Bartlesville High runner Dayton Austin earned Athletes of the Week honors.
Read Full Story on examiner-enterprise.com
