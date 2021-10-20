Battle over mask mandates drives woman's campaign to become first Latina governor of Florida
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
BWW Review: TOOTSIE National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
Time capsule: Cary seeks donations to be buried in Downtown Park
‘This might be my last show’: Bow Wow airs frustrations with Millennium Tour
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Demon Deacons’ Forbes looks for fresh start in 2nd season
It’s fall y’all: 9 seasonal dishes we want to try at Wilmington area restaurants
Rory McIlroy's scary realization, a high schooler's historic round and a 99-year-old's legendary (accidental) ace
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
North Carolina State at Miami, Last Chance for Manny Diaz?
BWW Review: TOOTSIE National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
Resetting Expectations For BC Football
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
North Carolina State at Miami, Last Chance for Manny Diaz?
UnitedHealthcare and UWH of North Carolina to Address Maternal Health Needs With Group Prenatal Care Initiative
BWW Review: TOOTSIE National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Resetting Expectations For BC Football
2023 PG Jaylen Curry on NC State visit, his game and recruitment
NC Central preps for Morgan State, returns key players
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Battle over mask mandates drives woman's campaign to become first Latina governor of Florida
By Adam Barnes | Oct. 20, 2021 - The Hill
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Frankly, as a mom with a kid in public school, that was just a nonstarter. I was really flabbergasted,” Taddeo told NBC News.
Read Full Story on thehill.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
South Florida Weekly Fishing Report - Oct. 21, 2021
Top 100 recruit de-commits from Florida after visiting Georgia
South Florida Baptist Hospital Breaks Ground at New Plant City Location
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL