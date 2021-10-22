Berkeley sheriff's prosecutor faces attempted murder, accused of choking his children
Berkeley sheriff's prosecutor faces attempted murder, accused of choking his children
Steve Garrison
[email protected]
Post and Courier
10/22/21
Attorney Justin Mims was arrested on Oct. 21 by Hanahan Police Department on one count of attempted murder and five counts of neglect by a legal custodian.
Read Full Story on postandcourier.com
