Beverly Satcher- Carter
Beverly Satcher- Carter
Special to the Item - Picayune Item
10/14/21
Beverly Satcher- Carter October 6, 2021 Funeral service will be held Sunday October 17, 2021 at 2 pm., in New Palestine Cemetery for Rev. Beverly Satcher- Carter age 58 of Radcliff, KY., who passed away October 6,
Read Full Story on picayuneitem.com
