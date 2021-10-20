Big affordable homes project moves ahead with San Jose property deal
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Arizona State vs. Utah Football Prediction and Preview
DISH Network drops AT&T SportsNet, TV home of the Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz teaming with KSL to broaden radio coverage
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Salt Lake City airport to expand restaurant, retail space in second phase
A high-stakes season begins for the Utah Jazz against the Oklahoma City Thunder
Salt Lake City will receive $85M from the American Rescue Plan. Here's how it might be spent
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Salt Lake City airport to expand restaurant, retail space in second phase
What’s your sign?: Salt Lake County breaks down vaccine data by zodiac sign
Ian Adams: Ethical lapses in news coverage of homicides in Salt Lake City
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
OKC Thunder at Utah Jazz betting odds, time, TV, matchups
The Utah Jazz scholarship program is back this season
Utah confirms 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths Wednesday
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Salt Lake City airport to expand restaurant, retail space in second phase
MedVet in Salt Lake City now has Neurology and Neurosurgery services for your pets
Salt Lake City International Airport Terminal Redevelopment: Best Project Airport/Transit, Project of the Year
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Big affordable homes project moves ahead with San Jose property deal
George Avalos - East Bay Times
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
A project of nearly 100 affordable homes near downtown San Jose is taking a step forward with a property purchase by the developer of the site.
Read Full Story on mercurynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Big Fresno Fair Had Big Crowds and Food Sales, Despite Big Winds
This Southeastern State Is the Best Place to Start a Small Business
Subway Delivery Racing: Kevin Harvick Kansas Advance
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL