Helena 22, Stanhope Elmore 14 Mac Turner’s 11-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left rallied Class 6A, No. 4-ranked Helena to a 22-14 victory over Stanhope Elmore. The victory was the Huskies’ fifth straight by 10 points or less as they moved to 8-0 overall and clinched the Region 3 title with a 5-0 record.