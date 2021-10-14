Blackfeet Tribe mourns the passing of Chief Earl Old Person
Blackfeet Tribe mourns the passing of Chief Earl Old Person
10/14/21
The Blackfeet Tribe announced on Wednesday evening that Earl Old Person, the longest serving elected tribal official in the U.S., has died at the age of 92.
Read Full Story on missoulacurrent.com
