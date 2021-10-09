Blackhorse vs. Clarksville lawsuit nearing end, based on settlement approved on first reading
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Five facts about William Shatner's Blue Origin star trek - or space flight
Watch | Tacoma mayoral candidates debate housing, homelessness and police
Utility relief program helps Longview father catch up on bills
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Quiet Warriors Yoshito Iwamoto
Abdulrazak Gurnah Wins the Nobel Prize in Literature 2021
GALLERY: Lynnwood blanks Everett for 2nd straight win
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Saints Passing Attack vs. Washington Pass Defense
Former Kymeta CEO lands $6M to reimagine AI training with new Seattle-area startup Rendered.AI
Quiet Warriors Yoshito Iwamoto
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Lone beluga whale spotted 1,500 miles from home, and nobody knows why
Washington State Ferries, the country's largest ferry system, temporarily reduces trips on 70% of routes because of severe staffing shortages
Snapchat goes to Washington: New feature helps young people run for office
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
10 Canucks’ Must-Watch Games in 2021-22
Renovated Seattle monorail station opens Monday to serve arena crowds
The vaccination saga: Infections, hesitancy and inequality
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Blackhorse vs. Clarksville lawsuit nearing end, based on settlement approved on first reading
Jimmy Settle, The Leaf-Chronicle - The Leaf-Chronicle (Clarksville) on MSN.com
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
The second and final reading of a draft settlement agreement between the pub and the city is set for Thursday night
Read Full Story on theleafchronicle.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks at Tennessee Volunteers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
South Carolina vs. Tennessee live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college football
Breaking down Liberty's Homecoming game against Middle Tennessee
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL