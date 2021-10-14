Blood donation scheduled in Lima
Blood donation scheduled in Lima
@limanews - The Lima News
10/14/21
There will be a blood donation opportunity from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House, 610 S. Colle
Read Full Story on limaohio.com
