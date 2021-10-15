Blood donation scheduled in Ottoville
Blood donation scheduled in Ottoville
@limanews - The Lima News
10/15/21
There will be a blood donation opportunity from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 580 W. Thir
Read Full Story on limaohio.com
