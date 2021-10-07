Blood-stained medical equipment left in Aurora neighborhood days after homicide
Blood-stained medical equipment left in Aurora neighborhood days after homicide
Rogelio Mares - FOX31 Denver
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Neighbors were left with more to worry about after someone was shot dead near their homes: blood-stained medical equipment left for days at the crime scene.
Read Full Story on kdvr.com
