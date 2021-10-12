Blue Line train car derails between Rosslyn, Arlington Cemetery stations
Blue Line train car derails between Rosslyn, Arlington Cemetery stations
Abigail Constantino - WTOP News
10/12/21
Several riders were stuck on the Blue Line going toward Franconia-Springfield during the afternoon rush after a single train car derailed Tuesday.
Read Full Story on wtop.com
