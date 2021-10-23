Body Found In Search For Missing NH 5-Year-Old
.
Body Found In Search For Missing NH 5-Year-Old
Jeffrey Hastings - Patch
10/23/21
Officials confirmed the body of a child was found in Ames Nowell State Park "presumed to be" missing 5-year-old Elijah Lewis.
Read Full Story on patch.com
