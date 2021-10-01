Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder in Tennessee school shooting, officials say
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Sherri Saum Kids
New Mexico toddler’s ‘business in the front, party in the back’ style competes in USA Mullet Championship
Disturbing details emerge from UFC star Jon Jones’ latest arrest
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Watch New Mexico vs. Air Force: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Sports Desk: Damian Gallegos having a football season to remember
March For Abortion Justice planned Saturday in front of Las Cruces City Hall
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Jurors in Luke Air Force Base airman’s murder trial hear from cellphone expert
Jurors in airman’s murder trial hear from cellphone expert
Sherri Saum Kids
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball has new players, good chemistry
Jurors in Luke Air Force Base airman’s murder trial hear from cellphone expert
Sherri Saum Kids
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball has new players, good chemistry
How to watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Watch New Mexico vs. Air Force: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder in Tennessee school shooting, officials say
NBCNews - NBC News
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
The victim, also 13, is expected to make a "full recovery," Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray said.
Read Full Story on nbcnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Aggies lose to Tennessee, 3-1
Tennessee high school football scoreboard for Week 7 of the TSSAA 2021 season
National park in Tennessee opens accessible trail to cabin
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL