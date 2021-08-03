Arlington, VA – Multiple people were wounded by a shooter at the Pentagon Metro Station on Tuesday before a police officer returned fire, but then the gunman fled and now a manhunt is underway.



A Pentagon Force Protection Agency official told Politico that the gunman had been shot by a Pentagon police officer and never got inside the Pentagon building.



WTTG reported that three people, including a police officer, had been wounded but said it wasn’t clear if they had all been shot or had sustained other injuries.



Pentagon police officials said a second officer was also injured and was transported to the hospital for treatment.



The Pentagon went into lockdown immediately after the gunfire erupted, but the restrictions were lifted shortly after noon once police determined the suspect had left the area.



Law enforcement sources said the suspect may have gotten on a Metro train headed toward Maryland, WTTG reported.



No information has been released about the condition of either of the wounded officers.



Police also have not identified any of the other victims, nor said what medical condition they’re in, but the Arlington County Fire Department confirmed that multiple victims had needed assistance at the scene, WRC reported.



Witness Dave Statter said he heard at least a dozen gunshots during the chaos.



Statter said he saw CPR being performed on two people afterwards, WRC reported.



An Associated Press reporter near the building reported having heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot, WRC reported.



Another Associated Press reporter said she could hear police officers yelling “shooter.”



Pentagon: Lockdown lifted following shooting near entrance on Metro bus platform. Metro train and bus still closed, but all entrances except one now open.



The Pentagon has lifted the lock down and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic.



