Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Joey Blackwell - Sports Illustrated
10/25/21
Young became the first quarterback in Alabama history to record over 350 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the same game this past weekend against Tennessee.
