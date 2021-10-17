Build a house for under $170,000? Architects compete to design more affordable homes
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Want to fill out a Top 20 ballot? After Week 5's games, rounding out the Power Poll wasn't easy
Hasbro Hires Carrie Ratner to Lead Global Corporate Communications
Jo Yu Ri Talks About Her Goals As A Solo Artist, Working With Lee Seok Hoon For Duet, And More
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
OPINION/LETTER: Mike Renzi leaves a legacy of hope and inspiration
Opinion/Giannini: Celebrating my Italian American heritage with pride, not apology
Covid passes: Bar owners face abuse by customers for implementing Welsh Government rules
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
OPINION/LETTER: Mike Renzi leaves a legacy of hope and inspiration
Police: 2 men, 1 woman shot inside Providence nightclub
Opinion/Fink: In awe of a 20th-century Providence masterpiece
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
OPINION/LETTER: Mike Renzi leaves a legacy of hope and inspiration
Police: 2 men, 1 woman shot inside Providence nightclub
Subway worker shares DISGUSTING videos of himself stepping in food, meat slices on toilet & salad poured over floor
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
OPINION/LETTER: Mike Renzi leaves a legacy of hope and inspiration
Opinion/Giannini: Celebrating my Italian American heritage with pride, not apology
Everybody Has a Story: Rhode Island for the win
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Build a house for under $170,000? Architects compete to design more affordable homes
Jim Weiker - Columbus Dispatch on MSN.com
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Winners are announced in the Next Home 2021 competition to build a home for less than $170,000. The next step: build it.
Read Full Story on dispatch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio State Back in the Top Five of Both Polls Following Iowa's Loss to Purdue
Buckeyes Wire exclusive: Catching up with former Ohio State running back Lydell Ross
Ohio State Moves Up To No. 5 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Open Week
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL