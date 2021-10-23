'Bulldozer' St. Augustine football program downs Shawnee for WJFL American championship
'Bulldozer' St. Augustine football program downs Shawnee for WJFL American championship
Josh Friedman, Courier-Post - Courier Post on MSN.com
10/23/21
Kanye Udoh ran for 194 yards and a touchdown, the defense dominated and St. Augustine topped Shawnee 21-7 for the WJFL American Division title
Read Full Story on courierpostonline.com
