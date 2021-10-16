Burlington businesses demand answers to public safety concerns
Burlington businesses demand answers to public safety concerns
Cam Smith - WCAX3
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
A letter from 16 local businesses, from Church and Pine Streets to the waterfront, is calling on city officials to launch new safety protocols.
Read Full Story on wcax.com
