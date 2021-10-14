Burlington settles with family of man who died after being punched by police officer
Burlington settles with family of man who died after being punched by police officer
Wilson Ring - The Burlington Free Press
10/14/21
A judge approved a $45,000 settlement in a suit filed by the family of a man who died 2 days after being hit in the head by a Burlington PD officer.
