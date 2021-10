Burlington Stores and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Celebrate 20 Years of Partnership in the Fight Against Blood Cancer

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the global leader in the fight against blood cancer, and Burlington Stores, the national retailer delivering amazing deals to customers every time they shop, are teaming up for the 20th consecutive year to raise critical funds for lifesaving research and treatments for children with blood cancer.