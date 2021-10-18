California AG Rob Bonta talks combatting drugs, hate crimes in San Diego
California AG Rob Bonta talks combatting drugs, hate crimes in San Diego
Ashley Jacobs - Fox 5 San Diego
10/18/21
California Attorney General Rob Bonta spoke Monday in San Diego, addressing multiple issues ranging from drugs to hate crimes.
